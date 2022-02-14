Registration is due by Friday, March 4 for the online Spring Garden Seminar, titled Growing Together, being put on by the Western Wisconsin Master Gardeners. The event is being promoted by the Barron County Master Gardeners, which once again are not having their Spring Expo due to COVID restrictions. The seminar is open to both new and experienced gardeners.
The YouTube Live link will be emailed to registrants before the day of the seminar on March 12. Paid registrants will have exclusive access to the recorded presentations for a limited time after the seminar concludes.
The garden seminar feature the following speakers and topics.
At 9:30 a.m. Jeff Epping, horticulture director at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, presents Gravel Gardens — Gardens That Rock! The talk will look at earth-friendly gravel gardens that require less of just about everything — water, mulch, energy, chemicals and most importantly labor. Epping created a number of gravel gardens at Olbrich and in is own home garden and will share how to do so. Not to be confused with traditional rock gardens, these sustainable gravel gardens can be as colorful as any perennial planting, provide food and habitat for pollinators, and require 80% less maintenance than a traditional perennial planting. He will show participant how to replace conventional lawns, expensive annual plantings and labor-intensive perennial beds with easy to maintain gravel gardens.
At 11:30 a.m., Bob Dahm, aka Dr. Organic, will present Creating an Organic Bee Lawn. The owner of Organic Lawn Care Services in the Twin Cities, his service creates alternatives to traditional lawns, including lawns that encourage bees. He believes that lawns are a barren dessert to a foraging bee. Even weed flowers like creeping charlie and dandelions are not as healthy for bees as once thought. Organic Bee Lawn was developed by the University of Minnesota Bee Lab to help connect habitat islands and achieve genetic diversity and increase habitat. Even a small corner of a lawn can make a difference.
To register, go online to eauclaireareamastergardener.org. The $5 fee can be paid online or mailed to the Eau Claire Extension Office at 227 First St. West, Altoona, WI 54720.
Questions can be directed to Andy Heren at UW-Extension at 715-839-4712 or any.heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us. The Western Wisconsin Master Gardener Association includes groups from Barron, Chippewa Valley, Dunn, Eau Claire and the St. Croix Valley.
