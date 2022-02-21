The registration deadline is March 21 for Raising a Thinking Child (RTC), an evidence-based parenting program for childcare providers, teachers, parents and caregivers of children ages four to seven years that was developed and researched by Dr. Myrna Shure. This class aims to help parent teach their children how to think, not what to think.

The next series starts March 29 and runs through May 3, with morning or evening options. The morning option is from 9-10:15 a.m. and evening option is from 6-7:15 p.m. This class is being held virtually over Zoom. All that is needed is a smartphone or a computer with a webcam. Register at: bit.ly/TriCtyRTC. For more information contact Missy Bablick at: missy.bablick@wisc.edu or 715-537-6254.

