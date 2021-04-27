The Rice Lake Area School District's summer school program, called Rice Lake Summer Academy, provides a wide variety of enrichment classes for students entering the 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade. Online registration for summer school is open to the public Monday and continues until May 17. Parents are encouraged to register early to get the classes their students want since many of the popular classes fill up quickly. There will be no registrations accepted after May 17.
Summer school director Jennifer Jensen shared that objectives are to assist students who wish to expand their knowledge and skills acquired during the school year, reinforce basic skills, and challenge students with opportunities in areas not available during the school year.
From enhancing literacy and math skills to exploring technology, engineering, health and wellness, and the arts, it offers opportunities for all students to extend their learning.
Classes are held at Tainter Elementary School. Several classes will be held off-site at the pool, ice arena and Rice Lake Middle School. Bus transportation is provided for students. Two sessions will be offered. The first session will be July 19-30, and the second session will be Aug. 2-13. Classes run Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:40 a.m. Students can register for one session or both.
To access the online enrollment form, go to the district website at ricelake.k12.wi.us and choose Schools — Summer School.
Students entering the 4-year-old kindergarten program will get a sneak preview of the 4K program during the second session. Each day is filled with activities centered on a literacy theme.
Children entering kindergarten this fall can sign up for both sessions of Kindergarten Here We Come. Students will experience activities similar to a kindergarten classroom.
Those entering first grade can sign up for the Kindergarten Wrap-Up in the first session and Becoming a Fabulous First Grader during the second session. The focus for both courses will be on reading, writing, math and building brains through movement.
Students entering Grades 2-8 may choose from a wide variety of 60 courses including this year’s newest offerings: Amazing Pets, Crazy 8’s Math Club, Fitness Exploration, Flight School, Inspiring Writers, Legos with Langer, Mind Over Matter, Painting Palooza, Sign Language, Slice of Art, Terrific Travels, Wisconsin Wildlife, and Yard Games Extravaganza.
Many of past year’s most popular classes are back including Swimming Lessons Level 1-4, Archery, Artist Studio, Bugology, CSI, Building Bridges, Books Made Into Movies, Crafty Chefs, Diggin’ Dinosaurs, Graphic Design, Weird Science, Woodworking, Book Club Snacks and Chat, Simple Machines, Gym Daze, Superb Summer Ice Skating Basics, Track and Field Essentials, and Under the Sea.
Middle School Transition offers students entering fifth grade in the fall the opportunity to spend two weeks at the middle school learning how to be an effective and successful fifth-grade student.
High School Prep Class offers students in Grade 8 (the class 0f 2025) the opportunity to expand their content reading and study skills, participate in book clubs, produce formal academic essays, grow communication skills, practice form test taking skills for the ACT, and learn about community service hours. There will be a tour of the high school and a question and answer time.
Those with questions about the Summer Academy may contact Jensen at 715- 234-8065, Ext. 5209.
