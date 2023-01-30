The registration deadline is Feb. 13 for the next Raising a Thinking Child class series that will be offered Feb. 21-March 28 with both morning and evening options presented over Zoom. The morning option is from 9-10:15 a.m., and the evening option is from 6-7:15 p.m.

"I know parenting today can be rewarding, exciting, and fun," said Missy Bablick, Barron County human development and relationship educator with UW-Madison, Division of Extension. "It can also be stressful, exhausting and tough. Join me or share the information for our next Raising a Thinking Child class. Parents and caregivers will join together to learn skills and ideas that make parenting more enjoyable and children more successful."

