...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
The Aging & Disability Resource Center, in partnership with Dove Healthcare, presents Growing Connections, a new program for people living with early stage dementia and their care partners. No garden, gardening experience or green thumb required, but space is limited and registration is required by Dec. 29.
Enjoy the joys of gardening together each month with this fun program. Volunteers will lead the workshops, and each has a separate subject and includes a presentation, snack and an activity. Participants will be able to bring home their project; all supplies and materials are included and there is no charge for the program.
