The Aging & Disability Resource Center, in partnership with Dove Healthcare, presents Growing Connections, a new program for people living with early stage dementia and their care partners. No garden, gardening experience or green thumb required, but space is limited and registration is required by Dec. 29.

Enjoy the joys of gardening together each month with this fun program. Volunteers will lead the workshops, and each has a separate subject and includes a presentation, snack and an activity. Participants will be able to bring home their project; all supplies and materials are included and there is no charge for the program.

