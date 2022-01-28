Auditions for the 2022 summer season of the Red Barn Theatre are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with music auditions going from 10 a.m. to noon. All auditions will be at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County in the fine arts building.
Acting opportunities for five productions include "Aboveboard," a comedy by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimbal, slated June 1-11. Cast needed: three females 20s and 40/50s; and three males 20/30s. When food starts disappearing from Nick’s apartment fridge, he suspects his best friend and neighbor, Milo. When Milo refuses to confess, Nick installs a camera to catch the thief and finds an unlikely trespasser.
The second production will be "Halfway There," a comedy by Norm Foster, on June 22-July 2. Cast: three females 50s/60s, one female 30s; one male 30s/40s. There is no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia. Not when the gossips meet for coffee every day. The girls all know everybody’s business. When a heartbroken doctor moves to town to take a temporary job at the clinic, the girls get involved and also look into their own love lives.
The first musical of the season will be "Company" by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim on July 13- 23. Cast: Ensemble of 11 to 20, female and male, 20s to 50s. On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his bachelor status. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends, "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" explain the pros and cons of married life. Because of his friends, Robert is forced to question his desired and comfortable bachelorhood throughout a hilarious array of interactions. "Company" features a brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best-known songs.
The fourth production will be "Bus Stop," a comedy by William Inge, staged Aug. 3-13. Cast: thee females, teen to 50s; five males 20s to 60-plus. In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a small roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and the weary travelers on board have to take refuge in the diner. Cherie, a nightclub singer, has the most to worry about. She's being pursued by "a young cowboy with all the romantic finesse of a rodeo bull.” As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver find time to develop a friendship of their own.
The fifth and final production of the 2022 season will be "Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married," musical comedy by Phil and Paul Olson, set for Aug. 24-Sept. 3. Cast needed: two females – 20/30s and 50/60s (male cast members are returning from previous performances). In a north woods bar in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota, owners Gunner and Clara Johnson have been married “a long time.” The romance has left the marriage, and Clara would like to get it back... At the same time, Bernice, the pretty waitress, gets engaged to Aarvid, a karaoke salesman. Gunner’s twin sister, Trigger, comes to town and proposes to Kanute, a local business icon. It’s wedding chaos.
