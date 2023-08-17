Red Barn concludes season with 'Forbidden'

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.
Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Cast members of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” rehearse the opening number of this hilarious and entertaining show.
Opening Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a 10-night run at the Red Barn Theatre is the popular hit musical comedy revue, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”
Artistic directors Chris Hopkins-Hile and Jeff Hile of Cumberland and musical director Rachel Elbin of Cameron have assembled a multi-talented cast of eight who are guaranteed to get theatergoers humming, tapping their toes, and laughing. The brainchild of Gerald Alessandrin, this show parodies some of theatre’s greatest songs, stars and songwriters. Among the shows audiences will hear music from are “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mama Mia,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Les Miserables,” “Spamalot,” “Annie,” “Rent,” “Hairspray,” “Cats,” “Chicago” and more.
