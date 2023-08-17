Red Barn concludes season with 'Forbidden'

Cast members of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” rehearse the opening number of this hilarious and entertaining show.

Opening Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a 10-night run at the Red Barn Theatre is the popular hit musical comedy revue, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”

Artistic directors Chris Hopkins-Hile and Jeff Hile of Cumberland and musical director Rachel Elbin of Cameron have assembled a multi-talented cast of eight who are guaranteed to get theatergoers humming, tapping their toes, and laughing. The brainchild of Gerald Alessandrin, this show parodies some of theatre’s greatest songs, stars and songwriters. Among the shows audiences will hear music from are “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mama Mia,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Les Miserables,” “Spamalot,” “Annie,” “Rent,” “Hairspray,” “Cats,” “Chicago” and more.

  

