MADISON — A vote on the future of Wisconsin's top elections official ended in partisan deadlock Tuesday amid Republican calls for the nonpartisan administrator of the statewide elections commission to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential contest.

A stalemate between elections commissioners on whether to reappoint Meagan Wolfe creates uncertainty over who will be in charge of elections in a battleground state so narrowly divided that four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point. Wolfe has staunchly defended the decisions she's made and fought back against false claims of election fraud, including those made by former President Donald Trump.

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments