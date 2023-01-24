Real estate and personal property taxes are due to town, village or city treasurers by Jan. 31 to avoid interest and penalty charges, said Samantha Sommerfeld, Barron County treasurer.

Barron County collects 2022 taxes for the town of Almena only and also collects prior year delinquent taxes for all municipalities.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments