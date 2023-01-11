...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
featured
Raising Wisconsin's Children free parenting conference upcoming
UW-Madison Division of Extension is offering its second annual parenting conference. Missy Bablick, human development and relationships educator, notes that compared to past generations, many parents and families have become isolated. Opportunities for parents to learn tips and new strategies to relate with their children is important.
Parents and caregivers are essential to children’s healthy development by ensuring that they are safe and teaching them skills to succeed as adults. It is hoped that parents and caregivers provide a soft place to land when children are experiencing difficult situations, offering love, acceptance, appreciation, encouragement, and guidance.
