Barron County Public Health has confirmed rabies in a bat. There has not been a case of animal rabies in Barron County since 2019. Rabies is a rare but serious disease that can cause death.

Contact with an infected bat is the No. 1 cause of human rabies in the U.S. Rabies is spread through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. Rabies in people is 100% preventable with immediate medical care.

  

