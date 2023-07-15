...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Barron County Public Health has confirmed rabies in a bat. There has not been a case of animal rabies in Barron County since 2019. Rabies is a rare but serious disease that can cause death.
Contact with an infected bat is the No. 1 cause of human rabies in the U.S. Rabies is spread through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. Rabies in people is 100% preventable with immediate medical care.
