Quilts of Valor honors three cousins who served in Vietnam

From left are Richard Hansen of Chetek, QOV representative Kathy Krug of Cameron, and Bob Jandrt and Allan Hajdasz, both of Rice Lake.

 Photo submitted

Three cousins from the local area received quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation on Aug. 16. They are Richard Hansen, Bob Jandrt and Allan Hajdasz.

"All three were in the Army, and all three were in Vietnam between 1966-1970," said Kathy Krug of Cameron, who presented the quilts on behalf of the QOV Foundation. "All three were in heavy fighting in 'Nam. Thank you for serving; America has not forgotten you."

  

