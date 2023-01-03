The Rice Lake Public Library has announced that Baby Storytime has returned for 2023. It will take place each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with stories, songs and rhymes.

Teen game night will be in-person at the library on Monday at 4 p.m. It includes snacks, video and tabletop games; this is a change as the regular teen game night’s meet virtually on Mondays at 4 p.m. during the school year. Email staff at lindyliedl@rlpl.org for details.

