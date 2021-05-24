The Rice Lake Public Library's Summer Reading for all ages kicks off on June 5. Join staff in the library’s pocket park from 10:30 a.m. to noon to register for summer reading and participate in a downtown StoryWalk. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.
In addition, Rice Lake Public Library has partnered with Parks and Recreation in a Rice Lake Bird Search. Youth can participate by stopping in at the library to pick up a Bird Book log. Utilize all the wonderful parks, trails, and lakeshore in town to find 10 different birds. Once noted all the birds in your log, return it to either the Youth Services desk at the library or at the Parks and Rec offices located at 910 S. Wisconsin Ave. to be entered into a drawing to win a fun birding prize. All registrations must be in by noon on June 5 and the drawing will take place at 1 p.m. that day.
Anyone with children can request Grab & Go craft bags, which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out our website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on our catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library's social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources at rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.