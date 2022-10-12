A Barron man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday in two separate cases with felony charges including substantial battery, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

Tyrone A. Foster, 39, pleaded guilty to substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two counts of possession of meth and bail jumping in the two cases on Aug. 8 in Barron County Circuit Court.

