The 2023 Barron County Aqua Dairy Show will be held on Monday, June 26, at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. The show starts at 10 a.m.

This is an open dairy show for area youth that will also include dairy showmanship classes of different ages at the conclusion. The Aqua Dairy Show is a great opportunity for youth who haven’t shown before to gain experience in the show ring and for experienced youth to get some time in the ring before the fair.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments