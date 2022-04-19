A Barron woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly reporting that her husband did not live in the same household as her and their children in reports to Medical Assistance and Foodshare.

Renee L. Stokes, 45, was charged with failure to disclose event affecting eligibility (>$10,000) on Friday in Barron County.

