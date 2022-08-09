A Rice Lake woman made her initial appearance on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, after allegedly blowing a 0.45 in her preliminary breath test.

Kaye L. Luehring, 48, was charged with the felony plus two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and bail jumping — on Aug. 4 in Barron County Circuit Court.

