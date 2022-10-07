A Rice Lake man has been charged with felony injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after police say he caused a two-vehicle crash that injured the driver of the other car.

Patrick D. Langosch, 38, was charged on Oct. 3 with the felony and two misdemeanors — possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia — in Barron County Circuit Court.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments