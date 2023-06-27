A Glenwood City man was charged on Friday with a felony and two misdemeanors after police say he led them on a high-speed chase, rolled his vehicle and injured his passenger who needed to be airlifted to a hospital.

Roger P. McGee, 52, was charged in Barron County Circuit Court with felony fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of first-degree operating while intoxicated and another of reckless driving — both causing injury.

  

