The police dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.
Monday, Feb. 14
6:49 p.m. Catalytic converters cut off of several trucks. 7:12 a.m. Three converters reported stolen on Saturday night. No tracks, they are checking the area for more. 19th St., Rice Lake.
12:12 p.m. Caller wanted to speak to Rice Lake Police Department about someone egging her house. Nothing is broken, just covered in eggs. S. Main St., Rice Lake.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
8:55 p.m. 911 open line, no signs of distress, could hear loud TV. 9:06 p.m. The house appears to be dark. 9:09 pm. Tried calling the number again and a male subject answered, sounded confused and was breathing heavily. Then the call ended. 9:12 p.m. Made contact with male at the residence and it was an accidental dial. Banks St., Chetek.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
4:11 a.m. Woman says her granddaughters arrived at the residence to stay and observed lights on in the basement and the living room door was open. No one should have been in the residence. Unsure if the granddaughters will be at the residence since they were scared to enter. Caller requests officer check the interior. 4:41 a.m. Granddaughters are parked in the road in front of the residence. 28⅛ St., Birchwood.
2:47 p.m. Caller says he was keeping some bowling equipment at the bowling alley and they are now missing. Staff told him that his girlfriend came and took them. Main St., Rice Lake.
11:49 p.m. Caller upset because he was kicked out of a bar. He wasn’t satisfied with advisement and call was disconnected. He called back again upset. He was advised Rice Lake Police Department will call if they have time. Caller told several times it was not a police matter and to speak with management when everyone was sober. He wasn't happy with this answer either. Main St., Rice Lake.
Thursday, Feb. 17
5:36 p.m. Caller says she works at middle school and a student reported a sexual assault to her. Unknown where or when occurred. Rice Lake.
6:25 p.m. Caller says he saw a large fire west of Highway F around two miles south of Highway 8. Unknown location. 6:49 p.m. Controlled brush fire that the homeowner has been working on all day. 9th St., Barron.
Friday, Feb. 18
3:49 p.m. Caller says subject has been hanging around a burned-out trailer a couple of times today. He has been crossing the tape and left in a truck. 20½ Ave., Rice Lake.
Saturday, Feb. 19
4:25 p.m. Report of four ATVs running around Highwy SS south of Chetek going into the roadway 5:05 p.m. Man was cited and juveniles’ parents were notified.
6:12 p.m. Caller is snowmobiling and got separated. She is in Rusk County. Call transferred.
6:22 p.m. Caller says just north of 8½ Ave. there is a vehicle in the ditch, it appears to have hit a tee. Vehicle is not running and it doesn’t appear there is anyone around. The vehicle hit a fence. 1/2 St. & 9th Ave., Clayton.
8 p.m. Caller says she might have seen runaway juveniles from Washburn County in the checkout lane. She was advised to call Washburn County. 8:17 p.m. Rice Lake Police Department spoke with caller, she is now saying she does not think it’s them. They are in a Jeep with an older female. West Ave., Rice Lake.
10:20 p.m. Caller says that there is a dog that has been barking for over 30 minutes. This is an ongoing issue. 10:36 p.m. The owner just got home and will be bringing the dogs in. Skyview Ave., Cameron.
Sunday, Feb. 20
2:42 a.m. Caller says three kids are breaking into the laundromat, they are kicking doors and breaking other property. 2:45 a.m. There is a kicked-in door. Subject inside. 2:46 a.m. Subject running westbound on LaSalle and another headed north. 2:46 a.m. Subject ditched something. 2:48 a.m. With a male subject. the rest of the building is clear, there is no one else there. 3:54 a.m. One male outstanding, will be checking area for him. 4:10 a.m. There is a an open door in an apartment, not sure of the address. Subject was passed out on the couch. 4:37 am. En route to Barron Police Department to transfer some bags of evidence. LaSalle Ave., Barron.
6:25 a.m. Report of car wash being broken into. 6:40 a.m. Advised they were able to open an internal door to the bathroom. Damage to the door. Division Ave., Barron.
9:01 a.m. Caller says he is being followed by a green truck that they were involved in a traffic dispute in Cameron, where they were cut off. The truck followed them to Chetek. Caller advise to drive to the Chetek Police Department and talk to the officer. 9:08 a.m. Talked to caller as the truck followed them all the home. 9:12 a.m. Out with vehicle. Talked to man who wanted to talk with caller about his driving. Knapp St., Chetek.
12:47 p.m. Caller says some snowmobilers came up and said on the south shore of Lake Chetek someone has an aerator causing a big open spot on the lake. Caller is concerned about Winterfest and people using the lake.
12:56 p.m. Snowmobilers running around Roux Park. 1:02 p.m. Owner of snowmobile advised not to ride in the park. Rice Lake.
8:17 p.m. Caller called 911 wanting to know what the weather was going to be tomorrow. He was advised that this was not an emergency and to dial 511 tomorrow for local road conditions or to watch the weather report. West Ave., Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.