The police dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.
Monday, Feb. 7
8:17 a.m. Caller says a black BMW is traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 53 from the Haugen exit. 8:29 a.m. Trying to catch up to a Volkswagen at a high rate of speed. 8:31 a.m. With vehicle north of wayside.
9:47 a.m. Caller reports violation of temporary restraining order. Man has been contacting her by phone. She believes he was also in the residence because her phone charger is missing. She will stop at the Sheriff’s Department to complete a statement. 22nd St., Chetek.
4:26 p.m. Caller requests a welfare check on his 1-year-old daughter who resides with her mother. He says he hasn’t been able to get ahold of her since Friday and she was not at the bus stop this afternoon to pick up her son. Caller says he doesn’t have a vehicle so he is unable to go and check on her himself. 5:06 p.m. Advised woman and the children are fine. She didn’t make it to the bus stop but did clear it up with the school. River Ave., Prairie Farm.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
8:23 a.m. School says a student is currently attempting to run away. Child was last seen on north side of building. 8:30 p.m. The juvenile is inside. Carrie Ave., Rice Lake.
9:42 a.m. Received a 911 call from the middle school. Left a message at office. 10:57 a.m. They were able to figure out the two students who called 911 and straightened the matter out. River Ave., Barron.
3:08 p.m. Caller says she is the sex offender registry specialist for this area of the state. She would like an officer to go to a residence to see if a certain subject is living there or if there are any signs someone is living there. 4:03 p.m. Nobody would come to door. 8¾ St., Cumberland.
3:54 p.m. Woman says she received a scam call to go to her bank and withdraw all her money and go home and someone will come and get it. She was advised not to withdraw any money and to lock her doors and call if anyone shows up. 23½ St., Rice Lake.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
11:16 a.m. Caller says she received a call advising her Social Security number was scammed. Advised her to not give out any info and to screen her calls. Highway 63, Turtle Lake.
Thursday, Feb. 10
12:12 p.m. Caller says her son went ice fishing yesterday and never returned home. Advised he went to the Birchwood area but is not sure what lake he went to. He does not have his cell phone as he left it at home. Caller says her son returned home from rehab on Monday. 22½ St., Rice Lake.
Friday, Feb. 11
6:40 a.m. Theft of a catalytic converter. 15¼ Ave., Rice Lake.
7:55 a.m. Caller says he was involved in a two-vehicle accident. No injury or road blockage. Knapp St. & Nunn Ave., Rice Lake.
9:33 a.m. Caller reports theft of catalytic converter from his vehicle. 30th S., Chetek.
8:26 p.m. Caller says there is a middle-aged lady who lives in a nearby building and her door has been open for about an hour and a half. She is concerned something happened to her and would like an officer to check. 8:42 p.m. They secured the house and no one was home. Moon Lake Dr., Rice Lake.
Saturday, Feb. 12
2:49 p.m. Anonymous caller says a vehicle is parked in a handicap spot without a plate or placard. 3:55 p.m. Registered owner was warned. 1st St., Cameron.
Sunday, Feb. 13
7:41 p.m. Caller says she hit something metal in the road. It flattened the tire and took a chunk out of her vehicle. She says it was between 25¾ and 26½ avenues. 8:27 p.m. Items were removed from the street. Rice Lake.
9:41 p.m. Caller says his neighbor is in Florida and he just saw a vehicle leave his address. He is concerned because he has heard of thefts going on in the area and he would like an officer to check it out. 10:13 p.m. There are a couple sets of tire tracks and one set of footprints that go to the garage. The garage was secure. 15th Ave., Cameron.
