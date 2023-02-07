Two people have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in September at Jacobson's Ace Hardware, 28 S. Main St., Rice Lake.

Jesus R. Miera II, 41, of Chippewa Falls and Krista S. Buckwalter, 47, of Rice Lake had been charged on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

