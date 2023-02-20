A Rice Lake man and a Menomonie woman have each been charged with felony burglary after police say they broke into a storage unit and stole items.

Michael R. Melendez, 26, and Stephanie A. Forward, 47, were each charged on Feb. 14 with the felony as a party to a crime, as well as two misdemeanors: theft of movable property and criminal damage to property, also as parties to a crime.

