The accidental mixture of two chemicals at Jennie-O in Barron resulted in a poison vapor that triggered an evacuation of the facility on Monday morning.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant at 9:27 a.m. reporting a chemical leak at its main plant feed mill location.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments