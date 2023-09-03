...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Plan Commission OKs certified survey maps, plat for Kinnick Development Group
The city of Rice Lake is in the midst of negotiating a development agreement for a proposed affordable-housing project, and the Plan Commission on Thursday approved three certified survey maps and the final plat review, but there was a contingency.
Kinnick Development Group, based in Minnesota, has proposed building around 138 one- and two-family residential homes to the southeast of Farm & Fleet and west of Tainter Elementary School on Burton Family Trust property.
