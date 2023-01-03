Approximately 50 people congregated in the parking lot of Northwood Technical College at noon on Sunday to see Phyllis, an eagle that had been injured in November, be released back into the wild.

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital of Spooner had taken care of Phyllis since she was discovered injured near Drummond on Nov. 7. She had evidently been struck by a fast-moving vehicle resulting in a fracture to her coracoid, which is equivalent to a human collarbone.

