Peters was Fortnightly Club's Oct. 11 senior girl honoree
Photo submitted

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recognized Faith Peters as its Senior Girl Honoree on Oct. 11. She is the daughter of Jim and Amy Peters.

The Rice Lake High School senior has earned many academic awards, including induction into National Honor Society her junior year.  She maintains membership with her 4.0 grade point average.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments