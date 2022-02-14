Dennis Peters will delve into the mysteries of magic Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. During his service, Peters will challenge those in person and virtual to consider the source of those mysterious events that happen in the world and "what is behind that power which transforms reality?"

Attendees must be fully vaccinated and at the present time, masking and proper distancing will be observed. The Zoom link will be sent to members, and all interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

