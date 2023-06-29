Penzkover receives quilt for his valor during Vietnam

Dennis and Floreen Penzkover show quilt he received from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

 Photo suobmitted

Dennis Penzkover of Rice Lake received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation during the quilt show at the Pioneer Village Museum last weekend.

Penzkover served in the Army during the Vietnam era and signed on the line to fight for his country. Later, he was instrumental in setting up the Veterans Memorial at the Barron County Government Center. He is shown with his wife, Floreen.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments