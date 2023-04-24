Squirrel Cage will headline the May edition of the Park Center’s First Thursday concert series at 7:30 p.m. on May 4. The Park Center is located at 15791 Highway 63, Hayward.

On the First Thursday of most months, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Park hosts local musicians. There is no admission charge for audience members, and musicians donate their time and talents.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments