GOP-led Legislature to block meningitis vaccine requirement for students

MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to take the final step needed to stop Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from requiring 7th graders be vaccinated against meningitis. The state Senate and Assembly plan to take action today that would block the proposal. There is no current meningitis vaccination requirement for Wisconsin students. The Legislature’s vote would also make it easier for parents to get an exemption from an existing chicken pox vaccine requirement for all K-6 students. Evers’ administration wanted to require parents seeking a chicken pox vaccination exemption to provide proof that their child has previously been infected.

