...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rusk, northern Dunn,
central and eastern St. Croix, northwestern Chippewa, southern and
eastern Barron and southeastern Polk Counties through 645 PM CDT...
At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles east of Birchwood to 7 miles east of
New Richmond. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, New Richmond, Barron, Chetek, Baldwin,
Hammond, Cameron, Roberts, Woodville and Glenwood City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Standing hands over their hearts or in a sharp military salute, members of the crowd honor the American flag during the opening of the dedication.
An honored guest at the event was speaker Gary Wetzel, a wounded U.S. Army veteran who was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor for his incredibly brave and patriotic actions in combat under fire in Vietnam.
Bill Thornley
Standing at the front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica, members of the Spooner Veteran Honor Guard presented the colors.
Bill Thornley
Saluting as the "Star Spangled Banner" was being sung, Spooner Mayor Gary Cuskey was one of many attending the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica on Aug. 27.
SPOONER — Facing the beautiful blue waters of the Yellow River Flowage as it flows through Spooner, the soldier keeps his vigil, stationed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica. He will be there always, ever on duty, as the American flag proudly flies over Spooner’s Veterans Waterfront Park.
Located on the south side of Spooner, Veterans Waterfront Park was dedicated in 2004. The memorial consists of six jet-black memorial stones, each 8 feet wide and 5-1/2 feet high. Each stone is inscribed with the names of up to 750 Spooner area veterans. There are currently more than 3,700 names inscribed on the stones.
