SPOONER — Facing the beautiful blue waters of the Yellow River Flowage as it flows through Spooner, the soldier keeps his vigil, stationed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica. He will be there always, ever on duty, as the American flag proudly flies over Spooner’s Veterans Waterfront Park.

Located on the south side of Spooner, Veterans Waterfront Park was dedicated in 2004. The memorial consists of six jet-black memorial stones, each 8 feet wide and 5-1/2 feet high. Each stone is inscribed with the names of up to 750 Spooner area veterans. There are currently more than 3,700 names inscribed on the stones.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments