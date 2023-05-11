Northwood Technical College is celebrating 20 years of the student project house with its annual Open House event Thursday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. at 2171 18½ St., Rice Lake.

Construction students and faculty will be present to answer questions and discuss the project and its process. Attendees may walk through the home to view its craftsmanship, layout and design.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments