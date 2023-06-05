The Northwinds Brass Band presents the Music in the Park concert Tuesday, June 13 at the Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake.

Their selections include: "Simple Gifts Traditional," arranged by Goff Richards; "Marching Through Georgia" by Richards; "Londonderry Air," featuring Tim Caturia and arranged by Derek Ashmore; "The Cossack" by W. Rimmer; “American Anthem” by Gene Scheer, transposed by Michael Brown; and "Joshua," arr. Wayne M. Becker.

