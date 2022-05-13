Pouring concrete on the northbound U.S. 53 bridge deck over Highway A south of the Barron County city of Chetek will result in the closure of Highway A.

The closure is scheduled from 4 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 17. In case of inclement weather, the closure will be delayed to Wednesday, May 18.

