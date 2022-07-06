A former Sarona man failed to reach a plea agreement Friday and will be going to trial to face a felony charge of fleeing an officer plus two misdemeanor charges in Barron County Circuit Court.

James E. King, 38, now of Sheldon, had pleaded not guilty on Jan. 14 to the felony as well as charges of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier and resisting or obstructing an officer.

