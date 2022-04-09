Train derailment

A train derailed Saturday near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Eric Lindquist/

ALTOONA — No one was injured Saturday when a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed in the rail yard on the east side of Altoona.

The incident, which involved about 12 train cars, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive, said Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver.

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments