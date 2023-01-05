New Year's Baby arrives at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake

Waylon James Neva, who was born Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., is the first baby born at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake in 2023. He is the son of Kenzie Mancl and Patrick Neva of Rice Lake.

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake announced Thursday that the first baby born in 2023 did not make an appearance until Tuesday at 9:36 p.m.

The New Year's Baby is Waylon James Neva, born to Kenzie Mancl and Patrick Neva of Rice Lake. He is the couple's first child, and he weighed in at 8 pounds, 7.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

