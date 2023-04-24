The old guard of the Rice Lake Tourism and Retail Development Commission bid each other farewell at their last meeting on the board as the mayor had decided to appoint almost entirely new members.

Butch Lehman served for the final time as chairman at the April 17 meeting. He and fellow member Bob Moullette had been on the Tourism Commission board since the late 1980s.

