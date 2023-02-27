...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED TODAY...
.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. The
precipitation this morning will start out as rain in far southern
Minnesota but as freezing rain in eastern Minnesota north of the
Twin Cities, then will gradually mix with rain and snow this
afternoon. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across east central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up
to one to two tenths of an inch are expected.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in
western Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain in the morning, with snow in the
afternoon. Total ice accumulations of near one quarter of an
inch and total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
precipitation.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The tension between the religious “free exercise” and “non-establishment” clauses of the First Amendment informs the Chaplain Corps’ commitment to serving Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen of any or no religious tradition themselves. What are some challenges and critiques that might emerge in accomplishing this mission, given the implications of pluralism? Where has religious facilitation and expression contributed to a country’s and its citizenries’ fights or flourishing?
The Rev. Peter Muschinske will explore religious pluralism questions from his experience and perspective as a Navy chaplain during his Thursdays at the U lecture this week at the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall and will be livestreamed at ricelaketv.com.
