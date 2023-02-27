The tension between the religious “free exercise” and “non-establishment” clauses of the First Amendment informs the Chaplain Corps’ commitment to serving Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen of any or no religious tradition themselves. What are some challenges and critiques that might emerge in accomplishing this mission, given the implications of pluralism? Where has religious facilitation and expression contributed to a country’s and its citizenries’ fights or flourishing?

The Rev. Peter Muschinske will explore religious pluralism questions from his experience and perspective as a Navy chaplain during his Thursdays at the U lecture this week at the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall and will be livestreamed at ricelaketv.com.

