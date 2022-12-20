Nature’s Edge Therapy Center has been awarded a Legacy Grant of $10,000 by the WisPact Foundation. This grant will allow the center to continue and expand its medically prescribed Speech and Occupational Therapy on their 65-acre ranch.

The support is vitally important as operating costs continue to rise on animal care, as well as therapy supplies. This also ensures that Nature’s Edge's mission of providing access to diagnostic evaluations and treatments can be accessed regardless of their funding, said a news release. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of intensive speech and occupational therapy to patients and their families in a safe, natural and motivational setting, promoting the human-animal bond. The ultimate goal is to facilitate patients’ independence and integration into family, school and society.

