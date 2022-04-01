Nature's Edge Therapy Center is offering a volunteer training event on April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at its site at 2523 14¾ Ave., Rice Lake. Ages 12 and up are invited to participate.

The training will consist of how to side walk, assist with ground work, animal desensitizing, barn upkeep and more. To register, call 715-859-670 or email naturesedge@citizens-tel.net.

