...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Rice Lake Municipal Band has announced its musical selections for Tuesday's 7 p.m. Rice Lake Music in the Park at the Veterans Memorial Park Bandshell, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake.
They include the following: "Star Spangled Banner," arranged by Bill Moffitt; "Them Basses" by G.F. Huffine, arr. by Andrew Balent; "Bond ... James Bond," arr. By Stephen Bulla; "From Sea to Shining Sea" with words by Katherine Lee Bates and music by Samuel L. Ward; "Benny Goodman: King of Swing," arr. by Paul Murtha; "Tritsch-Tratsch Polka" by Johann Strauss, arr. by Alfred Reed; "The Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa; "Credence Clearwater Remembered" by John Fogerty, arr. By John Wasson; "Space and Beyond" arr. by John Moss; and "The Lord of the Dance" by Ronan Hardiman, arr. by Richard Saucedo.
