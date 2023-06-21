The Rice Lake Municipal Band has announced its musical selections for Tuesday's 7 p.m. Rice Lake Music in the Park at the Veterans Memorial Park Bandshell, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake.

They include the following: "Star Spangled Banner," arranged by Bill Moffitt; "Them Basses" by G.F. Huffine, arr. by Andrew Balent; "Bond ... James Bond," arr. By Stephen Bulla; "From Sea to Shining Sea" with words by Katherine Lee Bates and music by Samuel L. Ward; "Benny Goodman: King of Swing," arr. by Paul Murtha; "Tritsch-Tratsch Polka"  by Johann Strauss, arr. by Alfred Reed; "The Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa; "Credence Clearwater Remembered" by John Fogerty, arr. By John Wasson; "Space and Beyond" arr. by John Moss; and "The Lord of the Dance" by Ronan Hardiman, arr. by Richard Saucedo.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments