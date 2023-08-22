...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. The extreme heat may also lead
to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Much of Wisconsin will see heat indexes above 100 this week
A heatwave is hitting Wisconsin this week, with much of the state expecting heat indexes above 100 on Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service said an excessive heat watch is in effect for the entire state during those days. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning is in effect for western portions of the state on Tuesday.
