The Rice Lake City Council granted transfers of liquor and amusement device licenses for the operator of Mr. Bob’s in a special session held Tuesday.

Jessica L. Myers, d/b/a Mr. Bob’s at 205 N. Main St., asked to surrender her class B combo liquor license, but only if it was awarded to Brian W. Skar, the establishment’s operator.

