Mosaic Technologies announces the opening of the scholarship application window for the fall 2023 academic semester. It is eager to award nine $500 scholarships to graduating area seniors.

The recipients of these scholarships will be chosen based on their completion of the official scholarship application which should include their individual community involvement and their essay response regarding broadband’s importance beyond entertainment, further identifying how broadband is helping the community grow, develop, and attract people and businesses and the impact broadband has for overall positive economic growth and development.

