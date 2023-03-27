Barron Electric members who attended Saturday's Annual Meeting and won $100 included, in random order, Cherie Anderson, Amy Bair, Barbara Bouma, Cecilia Brierton, Busse's Barron Acres, Germaine Konop, Darlene Martinson, Donald McClellan, Mary Pletzer, Donald Schleiss, Randy Wickman and Lawrence Wilhelmy.
Ron Franz, director of Resource and Energy Planning at Dairyland Power Cooperative, spoke to Barron Electric members at Saturday's Annual Meeting.
Members attending Barron Electric Cooperative’s 87th Annual Meeting on Saturday heard how participation powers progress. More than 400 members and guests attended the meeting and enjoyed a breakfast served by the Barron VFW.
Ron Franz, director of Resource and Energy Planning at Dairyland Power Cooperative, discussed beneficial electrification, which is a move toward more electric including battery-operated tools, heat pump furnaces, and electric vehicles to create a cleaner and affordable future. He discussed the importance of the integrity of the electric grid during extreme weather. He indicated that nine states experienced rolling blackouts in December 2022. The Midwest helped to keep the lights on.
