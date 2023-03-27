A Barron County Sheriff’s Department response to a parking complaint in the Cumberland area resulted in 34 people ages 17-20 being cited for underage drinking.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call about a parking complaint at 11:02 p.m. on Saturday on 26th Avenue north of Cumberland, and deputies found a large party at a residence, a news release said.

