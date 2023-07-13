A former Rice Lake woman was ordered on Thursday to pay more than $22,000 in restitution after being convicted of public assistance fraud on Monday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Amanda J. Camen, 39, now of Eau Claire, and her husband, Christopher C. Camen, 50, of Rice Lake had each been charged on April 2, 2022, with felony failure to disclose event affecting eligibility as a party to a crime after the Great Rivers Consortium filed an investigative report with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

  

